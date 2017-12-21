Bella Hadid’s Family Furious Over The Weeknd Reunion: She’s Taking ‘A Step Back’ For Them

Bella Hadid’s family has convinced her to slow things down with The Weeknd, fearing another heartbreak. Here’s the details!

Although Bella Hadid‘s fandom who would absolutely LOVE to see her and The Weeknd, 27, together once again, it appears the waiting has just begun! Word has it the supermodel’s family isn’t liking the idea of her once again canoodling with a guy who broke her heart and ran off with Selena Gomez, 25! “Bella’s family freaked out and read her the riot act when they found out she was seriously considering giving The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) another chance,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have not come close to forgiving him for the way he broke her heart and they don’t think she should either.” Uh-oh!

The insider went on to add that her family loathing Abel puts her in a very uncomfortable position. “Bella doesn’t want to let them down so out of respect for them she’s taken a huge step back from The Weeknd. They’re still in touch but she’s in a tough spot because letting him into her life again will be going against her family; she’s very torn.” Does this mean they’re seeing other people?! We have to know! Head here to take a look back at Abel and Bella’s relationship.

This reporting certainly reinforces what we’ve heard about Bella’s holiday plans. Basically, Abel isn’t invited! “Bella won’t be inviting The Weeknd to spend Christmas with her and her family,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her family is not ready to accept him back, there was a time when they welcomed him like one of the family but he lost that privilege.” Here’s hoping Bella’s family comes around soon!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is Bella’s family right to be so distrustful of Abel or no? Let us know in the comments section below!