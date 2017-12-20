‘Survivor’ Finale Live Blog: Who Will Become The Sole Survivor & Win $1 Million?

Five are left on season 35 of ‘Survivor’ — but who will win and take home the $1 million? Follow along with our finale live blog as it all goes down!

The Final Five of Survivor: Heroes Vs. Healers Vs. Hustlers is made up of two Heroes (Chrissy and Ben), two Hustlers (Devon and Ryan) and one Healer (Mike). Immediately after the five get back from the last tribal, where Ashley was voted out, Ben runs off and tries to find another immunity idol, as the other four plot a way to finally vote him out of the game. He searches all night in the pitch black, and right before he’s about to turn in, he finds his third idol. Whoa!

Chrissy decides it’s time to bury the hatchet with Ben (they were tightly aligned in the beginning and had a falling out when he turned on her). However, she makes it clear to the viewers that it’s strictly for gameplay and she still doesn’t trust him. Chrissy tries to finagle a way into Ben’s Final 3, but he sees right through her, and reveals his plans to blindside her at the next vote. At the Reward/Immunity Challenge, the players have to maneuver a series of water obstacles to grab keys, then unlock pieces to a puzzle, which they then have to solve. For the third time, Chrissy wins Immunity…and clearly, the timing is crucial.

The challenge win also comes with a reward of comfort food, and Chrissy picks Mike and Devon to join her. It’s an interesting decision, considering Ryan has been her biggest ally since the tribe swap. It’s a smart move, though: Why would she risk leaving Mike or Devon with Ben, when she’s not as tight with them and they could flop on her at any time?

At the reward, the threesome come up with a plan to pretend to Ben that they have a “super immunity idol” by re-using the advantage Ryan gave Chrissy at the first vote, but she never had a chance to use. Of course, Ben already has the idol, so he knows it’s a total fake-out — but he plays along and acts like his game is over. It doesn’t take long for Devon to see through his act, though, and he starts wondering if he should vote for Mike as a safety net.

Chrissy boasts her fake idol at tribal, and Ben continues to act like he’s done for. It’s the rest of the tribe who’s left in shock, though, as Ben pulls out his THIRD idol before the votes are read. There are three votes cast for Ben, one for Mike and one for Devon, proving Devon made the right choice by betraying Mike’s trust — otherwise he would’ve automatically been voted out. At the re-vote, Devon gets Ben’s vote, but Chrissy and Ryan stick with him and give Mike the boot. Before sending the Final Four back to camp, Jeff warns them that a twist is coming.

At the final immunity challenge, the competitors have to balance letter blocks on sturdy platforms to spell out “Heroes Healers Hustlers.” The twist? The winner also gets one final secret advantage in the game. Ben finishes the challenge first, but he’s left disappointed when Jeff tells him it’s put together wrong — one letter is upside down. When he goes to fix it, his entire structure knocks over. Everyone’s puzzles continue to fall, causing major frustration. Ben once again completes his puzzle, but knocks it all over at the last minute, leaving the door open for Chrissy. Chrissy is able to do it, winning her fourth individual immunity and guaranteeing a spot in the Final 3.

Ben is obviously devastated, as he knows his fate is sealed. However, Chrissy’s advantage is that she will get to pick ONE person to sit next to her at the final tribal, leaving the other two to battle it out in a fire making challenge. Chrissy realizes that Ryan has no chance to beat Ben at fire-making, so she shares the secret with Devon and puts her confidence in him to beat Ben. Devon is confident and remains calm, cool and collected going into tribal.

