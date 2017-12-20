‘The Voice’ Season 14: Premiere Date, Who’s Coaching & More You Need To Know

‘The Voice’ season 13 may be over, but that means season 14 is on the way! Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season!

1. Season 14 will be here sooner than you think. Even though season 13 just ended, the new season is just a few months away. Season 14 will premiere Feb. 28 on NBC. Season 14 will take place after the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Since the Olympics will air on NBC, you can probably expect sneak peeks of the new season!

2. There will be two different coaches in season 14. Miley Cyrus, 25, and Jennifer Hudson, 36, will be taking a break during season 14. Alicia Keys, 36, whose contestant Chris Blue, 27, won season 12, will be returning as a coach. Kelly Clarkson, 35, will join Alicia, Blake Shelton, 41, Adam Levine, 38, as a first-time coach. Kelly being a coach on The Voice is huge. Remember, she was the very first American Idol winner!

3. Will Gwen Stefani return? Gwen, 48, who was a coach on seasons 7, 9, and 12, will not be returning as a coach in season 14. As much as we love Gwen and Blake’s flirty moments on The Voice, there are no plans for her to come back as a coach — yet. Nothing has been confirmed about season 15 and beyond. However, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Gwen served as Blake’s advisor once again!

4. Is Miley Cyrus going to come back as a coach? Other than Blake and Adam, The Voice is known for rotating coaches. Miley loves The Voice, and even though she won’t be a coach in season 14, you know she’ll return at some point. She wants that win too much!

5. The Voice will keep its normal time slot. This means no big changes to your DVR! The Voice season 14 will air Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. We can’t wait for the new season!

HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated on all the latest regarding The Voice season 14. Stay tuned!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for The Voice season 14? Let us know!