Kylie Jenner Pregnant & Alone: Travis Scott Leaves After Fight Over Strippers, Claims Report

Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just break up?! A new report claims the rapper left the pregnant star after fighting over him partying with strippers. Get the details.

Is Kylie Jenner, 20, going to be a single mom? A new report claims that the makeup mogul’s relationship with Travis Scott, 25, hasn’t been going so well lately. “Friends say they had a huge fight and Travis walked out,” an insider told OK! Oh no!? So what was this heated argument actually over? “It seems like he just wants to have fun with his friends, and Kylie’s worried that when it’s time for him to be there for her and the baby, he won’t step up,” the source explained. “But her nagging only makes him distance himself more. He couldn’t take it anymore and needed space.”

Travis hasn’t been spending a ton of time with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star lately due to his touring schedule and lifestyle. “Kylie is really paranoid that Travis is partying with strippers instead of being there for her. He’s a real live-for-the-moment kind of guy and didn’t expect he’d become a dad so young. He doesn’t quite feel ready for it,” a source told the magazine. “Kylie thought that some tough love was what Travis needed, but it backfired and now there’s no telling whether he’ll come back. Travis is a decent guy, and his friends think he will try to do the right thing by his child, but Kylie has to face the sad reality that things may be over between them for good.”

As we’ve previously reported, Kylie has already started thinking that she might be raising her child on her own due to Travis’ frequent absences throughout her pregnancy, and that she is “anxious but okay with that,” a source close to the star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. With the help of the rest of the KarJenner family, Kylie thinks she “can take care of her baby just fine.” Hey, with a momager like Kris Jenner, 62, and three older sisters who’ve already begun starting their own families, we’re sure Kylie will have all the support she needs!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the report that Travis left Kylie? Let us know in the comments!