Katherine Heigl, 39, Shares Topless & Bare Pregnant Belly Photo On Son’s 1st Birthday — See Pic

Katherine Heigl took to Instagram to post a topless picture of her bare belly from when she was pregnant. Check out her bare baby bump pic here!

Katherine Heigl, 39, just shared a topless picture on Instagram featuring her bare belly from when she was pregnant with her son Joshua Jr. in 2016. In addition to posting the photo in honor of her son’s first birthday, Katherine wrote about her difficult birthing process in her caption, writing, “Joshua Jr had been in the breech position for over a month and had still not moved an inch a week before his due date so I made the decision to have a cesarean and was incredibly nervous and a little scared this time last year.” Even after performing the C-section, there were other difficulties. “My doctor struggled to get him out because he was really wedged in there and not quite ready to leave the womb,” Katherine went on to reveal. “When she finally pulled him out at exactly 12:33pm he didn’t start breathing and they worked quickly to get oxygen in him and start his tiny lungs.” Thankfully, Joshua Jr. started breathing and the delivery was a success. Check out the bare belly pic that Katherine shared below!

We reported earlier how Katherine’s son Joshua Jr. made his late-night debut on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Feb. 15, 2017. Needless to say, he was absolutely adorable and completely stole the show with his stoic look.

Back in Jan., Katherine opened up about how her boobs “got ginormous” during her pregnancy and dished about the “emotional highs and lows” of postpartum life. Check out these pics of celebrities who took pics of their baby bumps while wearing bikinis.

