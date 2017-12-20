4 Reasons Why Every ‘Star Wars’ Fan Should See ‘The Last Jedi’ In 4DX

I’ll admit, I was skeptical about seeing a movie in 4DX, but I’m so glad I did. Seeing ‘The Last Jedi’ in 4DX completely changed my movie-viewing experience, and I’ll tell you why you should get yourself to the nearest 4DX theater.

*It will add to the Star Wars experience. There’s nothing quite like watching a Star Wars film in theaters. There’s a certain magic to seeing the events of our favorite characters in a galaxy far, far away unfold in front of a huge screen. Well, 4DX only elevates that. The experiences adds environmental effects such as seat motion, wind, rain, fog, lights, and scents. You may not think those things would make a difference, but you feel immersed in the film from start to finish.

*You will feel like you’re a part of the movie. That’s how I felt watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi. I felt like I was right alongside Poe and BB-8 in his X-wing starfighter. I felt like I was standing next to Luke on Ach-To as the rain poured down. I was transported to another time and place. Isn’t that what we all want when we watch a movie?

*4DX is the way of the future. You might as well get on board. It was only a matter of time before movie theaters added a physical dimension. In the age of streaming, 4DX can provide movie-watchers with something streaming sites cannot.

*4DX takes action sequences to a whole new level. After seeing The Last Jedi in 4DX, I don’t know if I can watch another action film in just a normal movie theater. The Last Jedi is full of thrilling action moments, and the 4DX experience is a game-changer in viewing those. The seats move back and forth, air jets in the headrests will make you feel like you just ducked a lightsaber. Yes, it feels AWESOME.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now!

