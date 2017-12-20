Taylor Swift showed off some sexy dance moves in a provocative outfit while filming a new music video on a yacht with Future. Check out the amazing video of the set here!

Taylor Swift, 28, showed off her dance moves in a sexy tight black leather outfit while filming a new music video in Miami with Future, 34, on Dec. 19. Although Tay Tay’s bust looked especially full in the outfit, we’re not sure if it’s an enhancement or some wardrobe trickery (she was apparently wearing two tops with push-up technology). Either way, she definitely knew how to flaunt it! SEE THE PICS & VIDEO OF TAYLOR ON THE SET OF HER NEW MUSIC VIDEO HERE! It hasn’t been confirmed, but we can only assume the blonde beauty was filming the video for the track “End Game,” which is the only one on her album that features Future. The track also features Ed Sheeran, 26, but sadly, he wasn’t around for the filming. Perhaps he’ll take part from somewhere else? We hope so! Check out more photos of Taylor’s iconic style here!

Taylor’s new video comes at a time when she’s taking the end of the year by storm since the release of her highly successful album Reputation. The talented songwriter has been previewing her 2018 stadium tour by performing some of her biggest hits at Jingle Ball concerts over the past month and it’s getting us excited to see another full Taylor concert!

While we wait for Taylor’s new video to go public, we can sit back and enjoy the incredible videos for her first two Reputation singles, “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?” Her epic return to music has allowed her to reinvent herself in a way that reminds us why she’s made it to the top in the first place and we’re loving every minute of it. You go, girl!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Taylor’s new music video with Future? Tell us here!