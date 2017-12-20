Taylor Swift Reportedly Gushes Over Joe Alwyn: He’s ‘Everything’ She Wants In A Husband

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn might be even more endgame than we thought! A new report says the actor is everything Tay’s been looking for in a partner!

Taylor Swift, 28, and Joe Alwyn, 26, have been quietly together for over a year, but there’s no doubt that they’re incredibly happy together. In fact, a new report claims that the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer thinks that they really might be each other’s ~endgame~. “She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She really thinks he might be The One. He’s everything she’s wanted in a husband.” Aww!

It’s no surprise that Taylor can see a future with the Mary Queen of Scots actor. Her Reputation album feels like one big love note to Joe, including references to their romance being a lasting love. Take for instance her track, “End Game,” which actually has a music video in the works. The song is ripe with lines like “I don’t wanna be just another ex-love you don’t wanna see,” and of course, “I wanna be your endgame.” The 10-time Grammy winner literally laid down a fire track while also proving to all her fans that she and Joe are way more serious with each other than they’ve been with any of their past partners. If that’s not love, we don’t know what is.

Joe’s also already proven how supportive he is of Taylor’s career, which we can imagine must mean a lot to the singer-songwriter. Not only did he attend her Jingle Ball performance in New York City on Dec. 8, but Us Weekly also reported that he’ll be joining her on her upcoming world tour. “She’s gonna be on tour soon and Joe will be there and she realized there’s no point in not living her life,” the source said. We’re so happy these two are together, and we can’t wait to see where their relationship goes from here!

