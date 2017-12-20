Priyanka Chopra Wows In Stunning Pink Gown At Awards In India — Most Gorgeous Look EVER?

Priyanka looked pretty in pink for the Zee Cine Awards, which were held on Dec 19 in Mumbai, India. Click to see pictures of her gorgeous look below!

Priyanka Chopra, 35, can do no wrong! She returned to the spotlight on Dec. 19 in this absolutely breathtaking hot pink dress from Zuhair Murad‘s Spring/ Summer 2017 collection. The strapless dress featured a dramatic ruffle on one side, as well as crystals on the waist. The fabric was textured and the color was bold — so visually stunning! Priyanka won the Global Icon Extraordinaire award at the movie awards — well deserved! She took the stage and was smiling from ear to ear. Her hair was pulled to one side, styled beautifully by hairstylist Priyanka Borkar. Priyanka is a Pantene ambassador, so you can get her look by shopping products at the drugstore — love that!

Her makeup was done by artist Anil C. Her skin was so dewy, fresh and glowing! Her brows were dark and defined — she once told me that most people want their brows to be cousins, but she insists hers are twins! — and her lips were pretty with a pink stain to match her dress. Her cheeks also had a light pink flush — she looked so beautiful! She finished the look with Nirav Modi Luminance Earrings.

Priyanka just celebrated over 20 million followers on Instagram — it’s clear she has massive appeal worldwide! We can’t wait to see her when Quantico returns in 2018! Watch the Zee Cine Awards on TV on December 30 on Zee Cinema.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Priyanka Chopra’s pink dress at the Zee Cine Awards?