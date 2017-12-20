Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have First Fight After Engagement Over Prenup

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly having some trouble in paradise. Read about how a potential prenup is driving a wedge in their relationship.

Things are tense between Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, ahead of their wedding. Aside from reports that Meghan is struggling to adjust to London life, another wedge in Harry and Meghan’s relationship is coming from the fact Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly pressuring Harry and Meghan to sign a prenuptial agreement, according to Life & Style. According to a source, Meghan is hurt “that it would even cross the queen’s mind that she could have an ulterior motive for marrying Harry” and that the Queen is looking to protect Harry’s $40 million fortune. However, a friend of Harry’s believes the prince will ultimately do whatever Meghan wants. The source told Life & Style, “Harry loves Meghan and will do anything for her.” You just know this drama is going to be on a future episode of The Crown.

Meghan just visited her in-laws-to-be for a traditional pre-Christmas lunch with the Queen on Dec. 20 2017. It was thought to be the first time Meghan met the extended royal family. In a break with tradition, Meghan will also be attending Christmas with the royal family prior to her wedding — it looks like they’ll have quite a lot to discuss during their time together.

We reported earlier how thrilled Meghan was over the fact that Harry is giving up smoking cigarettes ahead of their wedding. If Harry can give up that as a concession, maybe he will end up not making Meghan sign a prenuptial agreement. Click here to see pics of celebs, including Meghan and Harry, who had the most epic engagement announcements of 2017.

