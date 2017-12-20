New Year’s Eve TV Specials: Who’s Hosting, Performing & Everything Else You Need To Know

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it’s time to figure out what you’re going to watch as the ball drops and you ring in 2018. This is your essential guide!

*Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 will air live from New York City’s Times Square from 8 p.m. ET until a little after 2 a.m. ET. Ryan Seacrest is once again resuming hosting duties on the east coast, along with Jenny McCarthy. Ciara will host the west coast celebration, and Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale will return to host the Central time zone countdown celebration from New Orleans. Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, and Sugarland will perform live in Times Square. Over on the west coast, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Portugal. The Man, Hailee Steinfeld, Alessia Cara, Zedd, G-Eazy, Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Alesso, Kane Brown, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Fitz and The Tantrums, Khalid, Marshmello, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, and watt will perform. Imagine Dragons will perform live from New Orleans.

*New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will air live from Times Square starting at 8 p.m. ET and will go to 12:30 a.m. ET. Andy will be taking over for Kathy Griffin, who co-hosted CNN’s celebration for 10 years. Kathy was fired by CNN after major controversy surrounded a video she posted showing her holding a fake decapitated head that looked like President Donald Trump. Anderson and Andy are good friends, so this should be a real treat!

*FOX’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square will start at 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve. Steve Harvey will host the event, and Maria Menounos will serve as his co-host. Celine Dion, Backstreet Boys, Macklemore, Skylar Grey, and Flo Rida will perform! Neil Diamond will also lead the world’s largest sing-along!

HollywoodLifers, which New Year’s Eve TV special are you going to watch? Let us know!