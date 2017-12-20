Meghan Markle Meets The Entire Royal Family For The Queen’s Traditional Christmas Lunch

Meghan Markle meets the fam! The actress and her fiancé, Prince Harry attended the Queen’s annual pre-Christmas lunch today! See photos of the stunning couple!

It’s a big day for the future Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 36! The actress and her fiancé, Prince Harry, 33, arrived at Buckingham Palace on December 20, for the Queen’s annual pre-Christmas lunch. The traditional event drew in all the royals; more than 50 to be exact — including Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara and Mike Tindall. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present for the royal gathering. Others in attendance included: Princess and Prince Michael of Kent, and Princess Alexandra, who were joined by Katherine, Duchess of Kent and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

Prince Harry, behind the wheel of a black Land Rover Discovery [pictured below], drove Meghan from Kensington palace to the big event at grandma’s. Meghan looked stunning in a high-neck lace dress, by the British brand, Self Portrait, with a pair of diamond earrings. And, Harry looked dapper in a navy blue suit. The newly engaged couple were all smiles as they made their way to the lunch.

Today’s lunch is thought to be the first time Meghan will be meeting Prince Harry’s entire family. Inside the palace, Meghan mingled with Harry’s extended family members, PEOPLE reports, and we have no doubt everyone in attendance loved her. Just last week, the Queen took Meghan and Harry to a private party for staffers at Windsor Castle. “It was a good opportunity for her to get to know the close part of the family as it were,” a family friend shared with the mag.

Meghan will join the royal family for holiday festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham estate on Christmas Day. “You can expect to see The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day,” Kensington Palace said in a statement last week. This is a major milestone, as this will be the first royal fiancée to spend Christmas with the royal family.

In the past, fiancee’s of royal family members were not included in the holiday events at Sandringham. As you may know, Kate — who is expecting her third child — did not attend services at Sandringham in 2010, when she was still engaged to William. And, she spent Christmas with her family before she and William wed that next year.

Prince Harry and his bride-to-be announced their engagement to the world on November 27. The pair are set to tie the knot on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in 2018?