Matt Damon Skips ‘Downsizing’ Premiere After He’s Slammed For Sexual Assault Comments

Matt Damon missing the ‘Downsizing’ premiere had people asking if he’s avoiding the public amidst his controversial sexual abuse comments. Here’s why he skipped.

Is Matt Damon, 47, hiding after being slammed for his views on sexual harassment and assault? The actor didn’t attend the first screening of his upcoming movie Downsizing which rose speculation that he was just trying to avoid being asked about his controversial remarks. But actually, that isn’t why he nixed attending. Matt was out of town “dealing with an ongoing family matter,” a rep for Paramount Pictures said, while sources added that The Martian star’s father has been ill, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since the Academy Award winner was nowhere to be found, his co-stars were left to weigh in on the statements he made. “It’s a delicate thing for everyone to talk about, and I feel like we’re all learning,” Kristen Wiig, who plays Matt’s wife in Downsizing, told THR. “I have friends who have just told me stories of things that happened to them that I had no idea about it. It’s just been a heartbreaking thing for everybody.”

Matt’s absence from the film premiere came less than a week after he said we shouldn’t be comparing “patting someone on the butt” to rape, while also seemingly defending Louis C.K., 50, on ABC News’ Popcorn With Peter Travers. Women in Hollywood like Alyssa Milano, 45, and his Good Will Hunting co-star Minnie Driver, 47, took to social media to point out exactly what the actor got wrong about sexual assault. Alyssa argued that women aren’t angry because “someone grabbed our asses in a picture” but that the real reason victims are furious is because of the way this behavior has been normalized in society, and people have been silenced about their experiences for far too long. Meanwhile Minnie followed up her own Twitter comments in an interview with The Guardian where she said she doesn’t think men like Matt can truly understand the abuse women deal with on a daily basis.

