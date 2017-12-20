Model Lauren Wasser: Why She Is Being Forced To Have Her 2nd Leg Amputated — Doctor Speaks

So sad! 29-year-old model Lauren Wasser‘s life changed forever when she developed Toxic Shock Syndrome after using a tampon during her period in 2012. The rare yet dangerous bacterial infection caused her to lose her right leg, as it needed to be amputated to keep the infection from spreading. Five years later she’s still battling TSS and now is going to have her left leg removed. “It appears in Lauren’s case she had gangrene in both of her legs. Her right leg was amputated as well as the toe of her left leg, suggesting her left leg was also consumed by the TSS infection,” Dr. Sherry Ross, author of she-ology. The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Over the past five years I am sure her medical team tried to save her left leg, but the aggressive bacteria associated with TSS is very difficult to treat so I suspect it was best to remove abnormal tissue in her left leg to stop it from spreading throughout Lauren’s body. Removing her left leg may be the best life saving medical advice for Lauren’s future,” Dr Ross continues.

As to why the left leg now needs to go, it’s because TSS very resistant to most types of treatment and it will just keep spreading throughout Lauren’s body. “TSS is difficult to treat because the organism responsible for the body’s catastrophic destruction is called MRSA, which stands for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. This is a ‘superbug’ that is resistant to the antibiotics typically used to treat this type of staph infection,” Dr. Ross tells us.

While she still carved out a successful modeling career since losing her right leg, Lauren heartbreakingly broke the news to Instyle on Dec. 19 that she will be having her left leg amputated soon. “My left foot has an open ulcer, no heel, and no toes,” she said. It has been causing her great pain and she revealed that, “In a few months, I’m inevitably going to have my other leg amputated. There’s nothing I can do about it.” In light of her tragic story and upcoming surgery, Lauren is hoping to bring awareness to the dangers of tampons and toxic shock syndrome. 100,000 people develop TSS annually and the model is now pushing for the National Institutes of Health to help test tampons to determine if they are safe.