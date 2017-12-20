Is Kylie Jenner Considering Reuniting With Tyga As Travis Scott Romance Reportedly Unravels?

As Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly struggle with a rocky romance, is she thinking about letting Tyga back in her life? Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, have reportedly been having a hard time keeping their relationship in tact lately and the situation leads us to wonder if Kylie’s ex Tyga, 28, will get another chance at romance with the reality star. “Kylie had some great times, great firsts and great memories with Tyga but they also had bad times which is obvious since they are no longer together,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “She is hoping to make her and Travis be the end game. She doesn’t see a future with Tyga in any way as it would be very weird to even be friends with him. So much has happened to give him another chance so it’s not going to be a possibility.” Woah! It sounds like Kylie’s made up her mind but, as we always say, never say never! Check out photos of Kylie and Tyga during their romance here!

Despite Kylie’s feelings and her reported pregnancy, Tyga has seemed to be missing his former lady love and even texts her to let her know he still loves her. They have known each other since Kylie turned 16 when the rapper performed at her big birthday bash, so they definitely have a long history! Their on-again off-again relationship caused quite a lot of attention on social media, especially since the former duo used to love to flaunt happy photos of themselves in posts.

Kylie may still love to post on her social media, but she’s been very quiet when it comes to her personal life. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to officially confirm her pregnancy. There’s speculation that it may happen on an upcoming episode of the show.

