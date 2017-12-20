Kim Kardashian ‘Furious’ With Travis Scott For Neglecting Pregnant Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott isn’t giving Kylie Jenner the support she needs during the final months of her reported pregnancy and Kim Kardashian isn’t happy about it!

As Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, reported pregnancy due date approaches, our insiders are sharing that Travis Scott, 25, hasn’t been there to help her cope with all the stress of carrying a child! So, her older Kim Kardashian, 37, has stepped in to help her out. “Kim is furious with Travis over his neglectful treatment of her pregnant sister Kylie. Kim cannot stand how Kylie is being left alone much of the time during the most important time in her life. Kim feels like Kylie does not deserve to be ignored during the final months of her pregnancy so the big sister is stepping up big time.” Head here for loads more images of Travis and Kylie together.

The insider went on to add that Kim is making sure Kylie is eating healthy and getting lots of rest during this key time in her supposed pregnancy. “Kim has been filling Travis‘ void big time. She is helping Kylie get to all of her doctor’s appointments, has been making sure Kylie is eating right and has been making sure she is getting enough rest and not working too much. Kim has even reached out to Travis to inform him that his behavior is unacceptable and that despite any squabbles Kylie and he may be having, he needs to step-up big time and be a man. Kylie is grateful for all the support from her sister Kim who has made it clear that when the baby arrives, Travis‘ attitude towards the family better change or else.”

As we previously reported, Travis has been absent since he and Ky got into an argument over trust issues in their relationship. “Friends say they had a huge fight and Travis walked out,” an insider told OK! “It seems like he just wants to have fun with his friends, and Kylie’s worried that when it’s time for him to be there for her and the baby, he won’t step up. Kylie is really paranoid that Travis is partying with strippers instead of being there for her. He’s a real live-for-the-moment kind of guy and didn’t expect he’d become a dad so young. He doesn’t quite feel ready for it.” Only time will tell if Travis will have a change of heart and help Kylie.

