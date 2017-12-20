Khloe Kardashian Officially Confirms Pregnancy With Internet-Breaking Announcement

Khloe Kardashian FINALLY confirmed she’s pregnant in a big way! The star debuted her sweet baby bump, and it’s obvious the mom-to-be is glowing. See her announcement!

Looks like Khloe Kardashian, 33, was just waiting for the perfect moment to confirm she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26! The reality star not only finally acknowledged her bun in the oven, but she also debuted a gorgeous pic of her growing bump on December 20, 2017, on Instagram. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” Khloe wrote next to a black and white photo [as seen below] of Tristan’s hands wrapped around her baby bump. Khloe went on to explain how “God had a plan” for her and Tristan, before thanking her baby daddy. Click here to see photos of Khloe hiding her baby bump!

Khloe’s full announcement read: “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

The news of Khloe’s pregnancy first broke in September, and after that, the star made her first public appearance at a Cali Nordstrom’s event for the 1-year anniversary of her Good American denim line. At the time, fans were buzzing over the event photos, trying to see if a tiny bump could be spotted. And while the blonde beauty discussed body confidence and the women who inspire her, she didn’t acknowledge her impending arrival at all. Apparently she just wasn’t ready to share the news. Either way, we love that she decided to wait and announce her pregnancy on her terms, in her own way!

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Khloe cried tears of joy when she found out she was going to be a mom! “Khloe is absolutely thrilled. She’s been waiting for this moment for so so long and it’s finally happening,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY in September. “When she found out she was pregnant, she broke down and cried tears of joy. It still feels surreal because she’s thought about it for so long. She loves Tristan with all her heart and is so incredibly excited to go on this journey together.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised it took so long for Khloe to confirm her pregnancy? Do you think it was worth the wait?