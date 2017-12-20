Katy Perry Slays As Marie Antoinette & Joan Of Arc In Her Epic ‘Hey Hey Hey’ Video

Katy Perry has promised that ‘Katy-Claus’ would be coming down our chimneys today, and indeed, the singer has delivered with this new video. WATCH her get beheaded — but there’s a twist!

Katy Perry, 33, is the queen of building fun, candy-colored worlds in her videos, and she’s nearly outdone herself with the Dec. 20 visual for “Hey Hey Hey,” from her new album Witness. Watch the zany, Victorian-themed video above!

In the video, we see Katy play Marie Antoinette, but she spends all day dreaming about a life where she can be Joan of Arc and wield a giant sword instead. Sadly, she spends her hours being squeezed into corsets and forced to date a hideous prince. She does get to annihilate the prince in her fantasy during an epic fight! Of course, she’s beheaded in the end, but it doesn’t go the way her enemies planned. It wouldn’t be a Katy video if she weren’t turning expectations on their heads, right?

Katy teased the video just one day ahead of its release, sharing stills from the video with her in a Marie Antoinette costume and promising, “katy-claus is coming down ur chimney tomorrow with a visual gift ok.” Never one to leave a detail out, she tagged the location for one post on Instagram as Place de la Révolution in Paris, France — AKA the place where Marie Antoinette was executed! See photos from Katy’s Witness World Tour here.

