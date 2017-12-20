Janet Jackson ‘Back Together’ With Ex Jermaine Dupri After Tumultuous Split With Wissam

Janet Jackson and her ex Jermaine Dupri were spotted cuddling and holding hands together. Find out about their romantic reunion here!

Eight years later, they’re back together! Janet Jackson, 51, and her ex Jermaine Dupri, 45, were spotted together again and based on their body language, it seems they’ve reunited romantically. After finishing the US part of her State of the World tour, Janet was seen getting close with Jermaine at an after party. A source told Us Weekly that they “were cuddled up and holding hands,” and that the two “are 100 percent back together and in love.” Not only are they reigniting their romance, they did so at a public after party where everyone could see. The two had been involved for seven years before parting ways in 2009. Recently, Janet had a nasty split with her husband Wissam Al Mana and afterward, “Jermaine reached out,” according to the source. Now, they are “getting to know each other all over again.” Well, smooth move, Jermaine. It just goes to show that cuffing season makes pretty much everyone want to reach out to their ex… including celebrities!

We reported earlier how Janet dazzled on the red carpet at the OUT Magazine’s OUT100 Celebration Gala wearing a skin-tight jumpsuit. Honestly, somebody should double check that Janet hasn’t discovered the Fountain of Youth, because she seriously looked half her age. It was as if Janet jumped back in time to 1992!

While Janet is reportedly nervous to potentially do the upcoming halftime Super Bowl show with Justin Timberlake, 36, we think she’d do a phenomenal job — and we’re sure Jermaine would definitely agree. Click here to see pics of celebrity couples who are still going strong in 2017.

