Is Justin Bieber Begging Selena Gomez To Get Married? — New Report Says Yes

Are Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, getting ready to say “I do”? Well, that would be the case if Justin has anything to do with it, a new report claims. “Justin has taken Selena for granted once before; that won’t happen again,” a source tells Star magazine, which reports that Justin is ready to take their relationship to the next level. Did someone skip the engagement part of things? “Justin knows he has to prove himself,” the insider admits. However, “If Selena wants to call it a promise ring until then, that’s fine with him too.”

A major trigger for Justin to clean up his act [romantically], was when Selena revealed that she underwent a lifesaving kidney transplant as a result of her battle with lupus. “Life is short and Justin knows that things could change for the worse at any moment,” the source says. Since her emotional reveal, Selena and Justin seemed to have rekindled their on-again-off-again romance. Now, they’re inseparable.

The two were most recently spotted together at Justin’s hockey game in Van Nuys, Los Angeles on Monday night. Sel, who is an avid attendee at his sporting events, was photographed meeting him outside the rink. Just days before that, the pair took a private jet to Seattle for a date night at the Sugar Factory. While it’s still unknown if they will spend Christmas together, Justin and Selena are reportedly set to ring in the New Year as a couple.

Although Jelena seems to be better than ever, the same can’t be said for Selena’s relationship with her family. It’s been reported that Selena is feuding with her family, especially with her mother, Mandy Teefey, as her loved ones are said to be unhappy that she’s back with Justin. According to a new report, police were called to Mandy’s LA hotel last week, where she was voluntarily taken to the hospital for treatment. The “welfare check,” according to TMZ, occured after Mandy and Selena got into a “heated” discussion about Selena and Justin’s recent reunion. Sel reportedly told her mother that the exes were in couple’s therapy, which made Mandy realize just how serious the relationship has gotten, once again.

Justin and Selena reunited back in October 2017 amidst her split with The Weeknd, 27, who she dated from January 2017 until mid October.

