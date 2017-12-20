Brad Pitt Getting His Kids For Christmas: His 6 Trees, Fun Gifts & More

Brad Pitt’s dream has come true! He gets to spend Christmas with his kids, and he’s making sure it’s their best one yet. He’s ready to spoil them rotten!

It’s a Christmas miracle! There were doubts that Brad Pitt, 52, would even be able to spend the holidays with his beloved children considering his tough custody proceedings with ex Angelina Jolie, 41, but it’s finally happening! Brad’s taking his second chance to give his kids the world for Christmas. “He doesn’t see anything wrong with spoiling the kids a little bit this Christmas,” a source told OK! magazine. That includes getting six trees (one for each kid) and a sleigh full of presents.

“The younger ones always loved their dad, but it took awhile for the older ones, like Maddox and Pax, to come around and trust him again, so Brad is putting extra effort into making sure their time together is special,” the source told OK! mag. “He’s absolutely giddy!” The only Christmas present Brad really wanted was to see his children, and he’s “so happy he’s been shedding grateful tears.” Aww! He’s so grateful that he was able to work things out with Angelina to make this work.

Their agreement at the moment means that they’ll spend equal time with their brood over the holidays. It’s all about giving the kids a happy holiday! “[Brad] was afraid he’d be spending the holiday alone, But Angie agreed the children should be with their father. She’ll have the kids for Christmas Eve and Brad will get Christmas Day, that’s the best gift he could ever ask for.

“This time last year he was pretty miserable. Chalk it up to holidays, but [Brad’s] feeling great and ready for a fresh start. More than anything, he can’t wait to prove to his entire family that he’s changed for the better.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Brad’s rep for comment on this story.

