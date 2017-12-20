Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Close To Custody Deal: Will He See Them For Christmas?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a happy ground involving the custody of their 6 kids, according to a new report. Go inside their separate lives, and find out if they’re dating after their split!

The future is looking bright for Brad Pitt, 54, and Angelina Jolie, 42! It sounds like the divorced stars are close to a custody deal, according to a new report, which claims they’re happily working together as their family continues to adjust to their split. “Angelina is busy with everything she is doing, including being a super mom to her kids,” a Jolie source tells PEOPLE. “But she is doing fine and working with Brad on ways to continue their lives so everyone is happy.” There’s no official word if Brad will reunite with his family for Christmas, despite opposing reports.

Although their kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9 — live with Angie in LA, she’s been great about making sure Brad gets a lot of time with them. The exes have been “working out time for him to be with the kids, which he treasures,” a separate source tells the mag. For Brad, “the process has been difficult. But he is OK and remains committed to his family.” Things are going so well between Brad and Angie, in terms of merely getting along, that she purchased a home to be closer to him. Earlier this year, Angie bought a $24 million estate in LA.

As for what the six kids have been up to ? — During the week, they’re “focused on studying,” a family source says. “They have tutors for all kinds of subjects, including different languages and instruments.” Speaking of their education, Angie believes in homeschooling her kids. She explained why at the December screening of her Golden Globe-nominated movie First They Killed My Father. “It bothered me how little I was taught in school,” she told PEOPLE. “I do worry about my children’s education. I homeschool partially because they are from around the world and it’s very … I didn’t want them to have the same education I had when it came to Vietnam or Cambodia.” And, the kids are also into sports! “They like soccer and love skateboarding, and also take self-defense classes,” the source says.

Moving on to the burning question on the minds of many — Are Brad and Angie dating since they’ve split? The source says that although Brad has dated since the split, there’s been “nothing serious,” that’s come of anything. As for Angie? — There’s been no sign of a new man in her life.

Despite Brad and Angie’s divorce still not finalized yet, they are still moving forward with it. The news of their split shocked the world on Sept. 20, when Angie filed [the day before] and asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their six kids. After a tumultuous back and forth battle over custody of their kids, Brad was investigated by the FBI, as well as the LA Department of Child and Family Services, as reports claimed he abused drugs and alcohol. He was later cleared in both investigations. Brad and Angie eventually had their court docs sealed so their business wouldn’t be aired out in the public eye. Now, they’re on much better terms and attempting to co-parent the best way they can.

