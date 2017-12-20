Did Khloe Kardashian Just Confirm She’s Married To Tristan Thompson With Baby Bump Reveal Pic?

Now that Khloe Kardashian has confirmed her pregnancy, did she also reveal that she’s already married to Tristan Thompson? See the pic that has fans in a frenzy.

FINALLY!!! After months of speculation, Khloe Kardashian, 33, confirmed on Dec. 20 that she is indeed pregnant with BF Tristan Thompson‘s baby. She shared a gorgeous black and white photo on Instagram that showed a close up of their hands holding on to her baby bump. Fans immediately took notice that the reality star was wearing 2 diamond bands around THAT finger, speculating that the couple is engaged or even married already! The jewelry was impossible not to notice, since her finely manicured hand was front and center in the pregnancy announcement pic.

In the grand revelation, the Good American denim line creator wrote: “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what he was doing. I simply had to trust in him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!” See pics of Tristan and Khloe, here.

She then gave heartfelt words to her NBA sweetie and daddy to be. “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!” she wrote. Awww! We know how long Khloe has wanted to become a mom and now she’s finally going to be one with a man who loves her and treats her so well. These two are going to be such amazing parents! Now that we know they’re expecting the big question is are they already husband and wife? She’s worn the baubles in the past, but maybe they have a deeper meaning now?

HollywoodLifers, check out the rings on Khloe’s finger. Do you think they look like engagement or wedding bands? Do you think she’s the type to secretly tie the knot?