‘The Voice’ Finale Live Blog: Who Will Win Season 13?

A winner will be named on the Dec. 19 finale of ‘The Voice.’ Follow along with our live blog as we break down everything that happens and reveal who takes home the title!

The four finalists on season 13 of The Voice are Red Marlow, Chloe Kohanski, Addison Agen and Brooke Simpson, but only one can be named the winner! There’s a lot to get to before that happens, though, and the live show kicks off previously eliminated contestants Keisha Renee and Adam Cunningham teaming up with Bebe Rexha on a rendition of her country hit “Meant To Be.” Florida Georgia Line duets with Bebe on the recorded version, so this is definitely a great substitute!

After we get a closer look into Chloe and her coach, Blake Shelton’s, fun relationship, Charlie Puth takes the stage for a performance of his new song “How Long.” Oh, and he’s joined by The Voice coach, Adam Levine, on guitar! Charlie never disappoints, and this is no different! Next, Addison gets the chance to team up with Gramm winner Norah Jones on a performance of “Don’t Know Why” that is absolutely breathtaking.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our live blog all episode long with everything that goes down!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win The Voice?!