Norah Jones: 5 Things To Know About The Grammy Winner Performing On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Norah Jones will perform alongside ‘The Voice’ finalist Addison Agen during the epic finale on Dec. 19. Before her performance, get up to speed on all things Norah!

1. Norah, 38, the daughter of a very famous musician. The beloved Indian musician and composer Ravi Shankar is Norah Jones’s father. He was famous for playing the sitar, a plucked string instrument. His music was influential all over the world throughout his career. Norah is Ravi’s daughter with Sue Jones, a New York concert producer. Ravi wasn’t present throughout much of Norah’s childhood. She caused controversy in 2003 when she didn’t specifically thank her father in her acceptance speeches at the Grammys. “I thanked everybody – my mom and my entire family. My dad is included in that,” Norah later told Oprah Winfrey in her magazine. “My mom was involved in the daily stress of making this record. We talk every day on the phone, no matter what. I talk to my dad every five months, so it’s not like I dissed him by not singling him out. I didn’t think it was appropriate for me to thank him, because he didn’t help me with the record. It’s not that he isn’t supportive – it’s just that I don’t talk to him that often.”

2. She has won a TON of Grammys collaborated with Ray Charles before he died. Ray re-released his hit song “Here We Go Again” as a duet with Norah in 2004. The song, part of his final album titled Genius Loves Company, later won Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. Ray passed away on June 10, 2004, at the age of 73. Norah won 5 Grammys in 2003 for her work on Come Away With Me, her first full-length album. In addition to Grammys she won with Ray, she also nabbed the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Sunrise.” She was also a featured artist on River: The Joni Letters, which won the 2008 Grammy for Album of the Year.

3. She’s extremely private about her personal life. Norah and her husband welcomed their first child, a son, in Feb. 2014. The couple had another child in 2016. Her husband wishes to remain anonymous. “He likes to stay mysterious, and I’m going to let him stay mysterious,” Norah told Billboard.

4. She will hit the stage again in 2018. Starting in April, Norah will go on tour across Europe for 7 days!

5. She made a cameo in one of your favorite rom-coms! She made an appearance as herself in the 2002 Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock movie Two Weeks Notice. In the movie, she’s seen singing and playing the piano at a charity event.

The Voice season 13 finale airs Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Norah will be performing “Come Away With Me” with Addison Agen.

