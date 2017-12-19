T.J. Miller Slams Sexual Assault & Abuse Claims By College Classmate

T.J. Miller is denying claims that he sexually assaulted and punched a woman while attending George Washington University in the early 2000s. The actor claims the alleged victim is taking away from women who’ve faced ‘real predators.’

T.J. Miller, 36, and his wife, Kate Gorney, remain a united front amidst allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse made against the Silicon Valley actor. The couple is denying claims that he sexually assaulted and punched a woman — who wishes to remain unidentified — while they were both students at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. In a statement to The Daily Beast, Miller and his wife said the woman is taking advantage of today’s news climate. For now, the publication is referring to the alleged victim as “Sarah.”

Sarah “began again to circulate rumors online once [my and Kate’s] relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again,” the couple wrote in a joint statement. “It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.” T.J. and the alleged victim began dating in the fall of 2001, after they met in the receSs comedy troupe at George Washington University, according to Sarah, who also claimed she lost her virginity to the actor.

The alleged victim’s allegations are below:

“He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right. He choke[d] me, and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop… I couldn’t say anything.”

Sarah recalled one alleged incident where she and the actor were “fooling around” at her place, when Miller allegedly began “shaking me violently” and punched her in the mouth during sex. She alleged that when she woke up the next morning, she had a fractured tooth and a bloodied lip. When Sarah asked Miller about her alleged injuries that same morning, she said he claimed that she had drunkenly fallen down. “I couldn’t bring myself [at the time] to believe this had happened. It was me not wanting it to be true.”

Sarah then described another alleged incident that occured when the pair attended at a college party:

“We started to fool around, and very early in that, he put his hands around my throat and closed them, and I couldn’t breathe. I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised. I understand now that this is for some people a kink, and I continue to believe it is [something] that should be entered into by consenting parties. But, as someone who had only begun having sexual encounters, like, about three months earlier, I had no awareness this was a kink, and I had certainly not entered into any agreement that I would be choked… I was fully paralyzed.”

Sarah claimed that she was “choking audibly”— to the point that her roommates were able to hear what was happening; That’s when she alleged that they knocked on the door and asked if everything was OK. She claimed she opened the door and said, “I don’t know… I’ll talk to you in the morning.”

“He pulled me back to bed and more things happened. He anally penetrated me without my consent, which I actually believe at that point I cried out, like, ‘No,’ and he didn’t continue to do that—but he also had a [beer] bottle with him the entire time. He used the bottle at one point to penetrate me without my consent.”

Sarah said she confided in her then-roommates the next morning. The Daily Beast spoke with five George Washington contemporaries of the alleged victim, who all corroborated her stories about two separate incidents; two of those contemporaries were her then-roommates, according to the site.

The first former roommate, who chose to be unnamed, corroborated Sarah’s story. — “I knew T.J. was in her bedroom and I was in my bedroom, which was a wall away. My [other] roommate was in my bedroom with me and we heard a loud smacking noise, and we were concerned… The very next day when we talked to [Sarah] she was very upset, and… had said he had hit her in a very violent way.”

Another former roommate, Katie Duffy, said the following: “One night, she had [Miller] back, and late at night… [a housemate and I] heard quite a lot of fighting [sounds] and banging, and loud, violent sounds [in the room next to us]. So we knocked on the door of our housemate [Sarah], and asked if she was OK. She did indicate she was OK. Whatever response she gave, we felt we didn’t have to intervene further, at least at the time… Looking back, I wish we had done more to intervene, but we didn’t know what was going on… This is a girl I didn’t know very well, but it didn’t mean I didn’t have the power to go into that room, and remove her from that situation, and protect her. We did what we thought was the right thing at the time. It wasn’t enough.”

Duffy continued to recall what she witnessed the next morning after allegedly hearing the loud noises from Sarah’s bedroom — “She looked like she had been through a rough night—I recall seeing bruises [on Sarah]. One roommate asked if she wanted to go to the police. Others offered to take her to the hospital, given how she looked.”

Sarah’s ex-boyfriend, Lord, also released a statement to The Daily Beast: “I attended George Washington University for undergraduate studies from 2000 until December 2003 … I had a romantic relationship with [this] woman, who spoke with me about T.J. Miller sexually assaulting her. At the time I believed the statements she made regarding the assault by Mr. Miller, and I continue to believe the statements she made are true. She was engaged in student conduct proceedings regarding the sexual assault, and I remember the emotional toll that the assault and the subsequent conduct hearings placed on her.”

Sarah said she took her allegations to campus police, one year later. She said “student court” handled the case, in which her then-roommates testified.

The alleged victim told the site that she has decided to reveal her story now, in part because of the “societal awakening to issues of sexual assault and harassment” that has come after the numerous misconduct allegations in the entertainment industry.

