‘The Voice’ Winners: See Their Insane Transformations Over The Past 13 Seasons

Can you believe ‘The Voice’ is wrapping up Season 13? THIRTEEN! Anyway, you may be wondering what the show’s previous winners are up to now, so we’re here to tell you!



Can you believe it’s been a whole seven years since NBC’s The Voice premiered!? Neither can we. The hit show is finishing its thirteenth season and it had us wondering what the show’s past contestants are up to now! Remember season one’s winner Javier Colon? Who could forget him! As a member of Team Adam [Levine], Javier went on to put out an album titled Come Through for You. He went on to release tracks independently and under record labels. After his first album didn’t do too well, he ended his agreement with his label. He signed with another and he’s currently scheduled to go on tour for his most recent album, Gravity!

Season three’s Cassadee Pope went on to do great things! Not only was she the show’s first female winner, Cassadee was formerly in a rock band called “Hey Monday” which must’ve helped her out in the competition tremendously. She SLAYED Faith Hill‘s ‘Cry’ in the finals and the Team Blake [Shelton] winner went on to record her hit single, “Wasting All These Tears”. Another Team Blake starlet is season four’s Danielle Bradbery. After winning, she went on to release her self-titled album which broke the top twenty on the Billboard 200 and did amazing on the country charts!

The Voice‘s most recent winner, Chris Blue is already doing big things! Blue is currently working on his first album which features a mix of gospel, R&B, and to pop. He returned to his hometown of Nashville and wants to get people on their feet and dancing when he performs. In a recent interview with NBC, Chris says “What I really want to accomplish is create a sound that will enable you to be inspired and dream again.” Sounds good to us!

