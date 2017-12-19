Blake Shelton Thrilled ‘The Voice’ Is Ending: Will Focus On ‘Special’ Holiday With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton had a great year in 2017, but HollywoodLife.com found out that the ‘Voice’ judge is ready to slow down and focus on Gwen Stefani for the holiday season!

Even Blake Shelton, 41, needs a break sometimes! The Voice judge might love his job, but he’s beyond ready for season 13 to wrap up, and for good reason: Gwen Stefani, 48! “He is looking forward to this season to be done for The Voice and he is looking to take some time off because everything for him starts again in February,” a source close to the country singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Both him touring and The Voice returns so he is happy to take this time and be with Gwen and relax, travel and just be with her and her kids. Its been a whirlwind with music, the show, being The Sexiest Man Alive — now he just wants to be Blake. He wants to be a boyfriend and shower Gwen with all the attention over the holiday season. The holidays are always special but will be very special with her.” How sweet! Check out the couple’s milestone moments here.

The Voice will announce its newest winner during a two-hour live finale on Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Blake actually coached two of the four finalists, Red Marlow and Chloe Kohanski, so the country crooner has certainly been busy during the past few weeks while working with them. While we won’t know the winner until later tonight, we do know Blake deserves a break after everything he’s done — and it looks like it’ll be a great one. As we’ve previously reported, Gwen’s kids will be splitting their Christmas between her and her ex Gavin Rossdale, 52. While the “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” singer obviously wants to spend time with her children, Blake promised to make their alone time “extra special” and “romantic.” Aww! Maybe it’ll involve some sweet serenading seeing as they love to sing together!

