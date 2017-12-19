Selena Gomez’s Mom Reportedly Taken To Hospital After ‘Heated Conversation’ About Justin Bieber

Jelena’s reunion is taking a toll on Selena Gomez’s family — her mom was hospitalized after learning about just how serious the exes have already gotten, a new report claims.

Selena Gomez, 25, has pushed her family and friends’ concerns aside to get back together with Justin Bieber, 23, and her mom, Mandy Teefey, is reportedly really worked up over it. Police were called to Mandy’s L.A. hotel last week, and she was voluntarily taken to the hospital for treatment, according to TMZ. The side reports that the “welfare check” came after Mandy and Selena got into a “heated” discussion about Selena and Justin’s recent reunion. Sel reportedly told her mom that the exes were in couple’s therapy, which made Mandy realize just how serious the relationship has gotten once again. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for Selena and Mandy.

Obviously, Selena and Justin have been through a ton of ups and downs through the years, and she hasn’t been shy about revealing — via her music — that he broke her heart. It’s no surprise that her family would be hesitant to welcome the Biebs back with open arms. Despite their concerns, the 25-year-old has continued to see Justin. They jetted off to Seattle for a romantic getaway over the weekend, and on Dec. 18, she was spotted in the stands at his hockey game. Mandy is reportedly giving her daughter space to figure this all out, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Justin’s loved ones seem to be totally on-board with his reconciliation with Selena. “I support anything [he does],” Justin’s mom admitted earlier this month. “If he loves her, I love her. I’ve met her and we have a special bond. I think she’s precious.”

