Selena Gomez Visits Justin Bieber At Hockey After Her Mom Reportedly Flips Over Reunion

Selena Gomez loves hockey… or something like that. Sel attended Justin Bieber’s game on Monday, just days after she reportedly fought with her mother over their reunion!

Selena Gomez, 25, is one supportive girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, or whatever she and Justin Bieber, 23, may be at the moment. She attended his hockey event in Van Nuys, Los Angeles on Monday night, dressed in a casual black leather jacket and matching pants. Sel and Bieber, who was dressed in head-to-toe hockey gear, met up when he had some down time from the rink. Check out the photo here!

Jelena’s latest spotting came after the pair jetted off to Seattle for a romantic getaway this past weekend. The pair hit up the Sugar Factory — although there’s one in LA — where they sipped on some tasty beverages and lite bites. Jelena’s date seemed like it was going well, until Justin reportedly put more attention on the couple than Selena wanted. Onlookers started to notice their presence when he apparently began dancing, and that was when Sel reportedly walked out. However, the longtime lovers are still on to spend New Year’s together, according to reports.

Despite Sel and Justin’s relationship woes, Sel has some other issues to deal with at the moment. The singer and her mother Mandy Teefey, have reportedly been arguing over her reunion with Justin. As you may know, reports have claimed that Sel’s family is not happy she’s back with her ex.

According to a new report, police were called to Mandy’s LA hotel last week, where she was voluntarily taken to the hospital for treatment. The “welfare check,” according to TMZ, occured after Mandy and Selena got into a “heated” discussion about Selena and Justin’s recent reunion. Sel reportedly told her mother that the exes were in couple’s therapy, which made Mandy realize just how serious the relationship has gotten, once again. The site added that Mandy — who co-produces with Selena on the Netflix hit series, 13 Reasons Why — is giving her daughter some space to figure everything out.

However, there is one person who doesn’t seem to mind Justin and Selena’s reunion — His mother, Patty Malette, 41. “I support anything [he does],” Justin’s mother recently admitted. “If he loves her, I love her. I’ve met her and we have a special bond. I think she’s precious.”

Justin has been on his best behavior since Sel decided to give him another chance. Reports claim he’s been working hard at turning his life around so he and Selena can happily be together.

