Selena Gomez ‘Heartbroken’ Romance With Justin Bieber Is Creating Family Problems

Selena Gomez’s rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber is NOT going over well with her family. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details how she’s heartbroken over the drama.

After Justin Bieber broke Selena Gomez‘s heart so many times, it’s no wonder that her family isn’t thrilled that she’s back together with her ex once again all of these years later. Her mother Mandy Teefey, 41, reportedly ended up hospitalized from the stress of it and now she and her 25-year-old daughter have quit following each other on Instagram. That’s ALWAYS a bad sign. “Selena is heartbroken that her relationship with Justin is creating problems with her mother and the rest of her family. Selena feels like she is being forced to choose sides between pleasing her mother and following her heart. Selena has loved Justin for years, despite everything, good and bad. They have been through so much together and she still loves him,” a source close to the “Bad Liar” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Selena is struggling to get her mother to understand how much Justin has grown, matured and changed, but Mandy refuses to keep an open mind about Selena’s future with Justin. Selena feels like she is being forced to choose between being in love with Justin and making her family happy. Selena knows that her mom is doing her best to protect her, but it still doesn’t feel good that Selena’s relationship with Justin is creating so much anxiety for her family,” our insider adds.

It’s such a shame because Selena and her mom had seemed to be in such a good place before Justin came along, especially with all that the singer went through in 2017 including her life-saving kidney transplant. To see her daughter back in the arms of someone who brought her years of pain and drama has to be so hard for Mandy. She as well as other relatives do not approve of Justin and that’s one of the reasons he wasn’t at the family’s Thanksgiving dinner in Texas. See pics of Selena and her mom, here.

It’s so sad that Selena decided to unfollow her mom when Mandy is going through an emotionally hard time outside of all of the drama Justin has brought the family. On Dec. 17 she penned a heartbreaking Instagram post about suffering the miscarriage of her daughter Scarlett on the date back in 2011. She wrote that “A mom’s love for their children is pretty fierce. In order of my girls, Selena, Scarlett and Gracie. Family is what matters.” Mandy even included a pic of her as a teen mom holding baby Selena as well as a pic of the singer with her hand on her mom’s pregnant belly before she miscarried Scarlett. Hopefully Sel and her mom can work things out, especially with the holidays coming up. Its clear that her mother loves her so much.

