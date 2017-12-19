Rihanna’s Makeup Is Perfect For Christmas Or New Year’s Eve — Copy Exact Look

Need a little festive makeup inspo? Look no further than our girl Bad Gal RiRi and her amazing Fenty Beauty line! Get the how to right here!

Rihanna, 29, wore this holiday-ready makeup look in Spain while promoting the launch of her line Fenty Beauty. For the red carpet event, she wore all of her own products, and now you can copy her exact look for your Christmas dinner or New Year’s Eve party! She perfected her skin with the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Primer followed by the Pro Filt’r Foundation in shade 330. She used the foundation shade 310 as a concealer. Also to conceal any blemishes (as if she has any!), she used the Match Stix Matte in Almond. As a contour, she used the shade Truffle. She used the Match Stix Shimmer in Blonde as a highlighter and Chili Mango as a blush.

Of course, she added even more sparkle with the Killawatt Highlighter in Ginger Binge and Moscow Mule. Her shimmering eyes were thanks to the Galaxy Eyeshadow palette, where she used the shade Jupiter Sand. For her festive lips, she layered Starlit Lipstick in Gravity, and Cosmic Gloss in Plutonic Relationship. Her makeup was done by artist Hector Espinal for the event, but you can copy her look by using these products at home! I love that her Match Stix can be used in such a variety of ways, and the entire Galaxy palette is out-of-this-world amazing.

