Holiday Hairstyles 2017: How To Do The Perfect Party ‘Do If You Only Have 10 Minutes

The holidays are already stressful enough, so allow us to take care of choosing a party hairstyle! Here are two quick expert ideas for a ‘do if you have 45 mins — or only 10!

If you’re lucky, you get to prep at home for that special holiday party, but sometimes you find yourself rushing off directly from work. Below, Breno Miranda of the Licari Cutler salon on Fifth Avenue in NYC breaks down two easy styles that work for either circumstance! To combat winter dryness, start with a product like the Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Scalp Treatment.

If you have 45 minutes, try a messy undone ponytail or knot. Pre-dry hair, using Cutler volumizing spray on the roots for body. With a 1 1/2 inch curling iron, curl 1.5 inch sections away from the face, leaving out 1 inch of the ends for a beach-y wave effect. Finish with a texturing spray or dry shampoo of choice and tease the crown a bit for height. Loosely grab the hair for a high pony. For a knot, twist the pony around itself and finish with a Pin. Leave out some pieces in the front hairline for a more romantic finish.

If you have 10 minutes, try a side-pinned updo. Using a Fatboy sea salt pomade or similar product, spread it evenly throughout damp hair and diffuse dry. Finish with a dry shampoo or texture spray on the roots for more body. Grab one side of hair and place a festive pin just behind the ear. Wear the rest down or pushed over to one shoulder. Finish with a shine spray or glitter if you’re feeling like a bit of extra flair!

HollywoodLifers, what hairstyle do you plan on rocking this holiday season? Tell us in the comments!