PA Pregnant Teen, 17, Diagnosed With Deadly Brain Tumor & Given 3 Months To Live Prays For Miracle

So sad. A 17-year-old pregnant girl from PA was sadly diagnosed with an inoperable tumor on Dec. 10 and is hoping for a holiday miracle. Get heart wrenching details here.

This is heartbreaking. Dana Scatton, 17, was tragically diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), an inoperable brain tumor, on Dec. 10 and she’s now fighting for her life after doctors have given her three to nine months to live. The Pennsylvania teen is currently seven months pregnant and may have to deliver her baby,a girl, prematurely in three weeks due to her grave condition, according to the Daily Mail. If the baby survives the premature birth, doctors have said that there’s a slim chance it will be affected by Dana’s diagnosis. Once the baby is born, Dana can begin radiation treatments to help extend her life to the maximum nine months. Without radiation, she is only expected to survive to three months. She has been speaking with different doctors to help find the best treatments that will help her save her baby’s life and extend her life for as long as possible, which she feels would be a Christmas miracle.

As Dana gears up for a tough battle with her illness, the odds of her surviving are not the best. The disease has a less than one percent survival rate and 90 percent of people diagnosed with DIPG don’t last longer than 18 months. Dana’s DIPG diagnosis is extremely rare considering the tumor is usually found in young children aged 5-10 years old and only affects about 300 children a year.

Before Dana was diagnosed with the rare disease, her symptoms started in late Nov. and consisted of difficulty speaking and walking. Now that she has such a grim prognosis, she is still praying for her soon-to-be daughter. “I just want to be a wonderful mother,” she told Daily Mail. “I’m not going to go by what they say, I’m expecting a miracle.” Dana’s mother, Lenore, 51, said she truly believes Dana will be okay because her birth was already a miracle. Lenore was supposed to have twins when she pregnant with Dana but miscarried on the other baby while Dana survived. Her family is hoping she will beat the odds and survive once more. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Dana and her family pay for medical expenses.

We wish Dana and her family the best during this tough time.

