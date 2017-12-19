‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Is Ridiculous But Still A Lot Of Fun To Watch

In ‘Pitch Perfect 3’, things get a little too bizarre for the Barden Bellas. Thankfully it’s still full of incredible performances and laughs!



Let’s face it, the chances of recreating the magic that the original Pitch Perfect had is pretty impossible. That was evident in Pitch Perfect 2, and even more so in the franchise’s (hopefully) grand finale, Pitch Perfect 3. But ridiculous and completely unrelatable sub-plots aside, Pitch Perfect 3 does have two very redeeming qualities: it’s funny and, as always, the music is on point. If you can look past everything else, you’ll find yourself enjoying the Barden Bellas on their so-called farewell tour — but also crossing your fingers that this really is just that: farewell.

So, what’s so ridiculous about Pitch Perfect 3? How about the fact that there is a massive sub-plot that turns it into an action movie starring Rebel Wilson‘s Fat Amy? I don’t want to spoil anything for the diehard fans who are really looking forward to Pitch Perfect 3, but unfortunately it is this specific plot line that loses one of the franchise’s best qualities: it was inclusive. No matter what your race, sex, size or appearance, the Pitch Perfect movies always left the audience feeling empowered and as if they, too, could be the underdog Barden Bellas rising from the pits of failure. Sadly, that feeling is gone in 3. Also, a specific group of fans (aka the Bechloe shippers) will be upset to find that Bechloe is pretty nonexistent in the film. While I personally was fine with this because I feel like over-sexualizing their friendship really took away from, you know, their friendship, fans who were hoping to see that relationship finally blossom into something more will be truly disappointed. This is especially true since it’s Brittany Snow‘s Chloe Beale who has the biggest love story in the film with newcomer Matt Lanter.

But, as previously mentioned, it’s not all bad. The girl power is still there, especially as the Barden Bellas continue to support each other through thick and thin. The laughs are still there, too, though mostly thanks to Fat Amy’s iconic one liners. And of course there is the music, which includes some really incredible performances not just from the Barden Bellas, but also their “competition” Ever Moist, an all girl group led by Ruby Rose. There is also a pretty hilarious cameo role by DJ Khaled, and eye candy in the form of the hunky British Guy Burnet as music executive Theo who chases after Anna Kendrick‘s Beca the whole time. Speaking of Anna, she delivers some of her best vocals yet in Pitch Perfect 3, which will leave diehard fans of the actress (like myself) squealing with delight.

In short: if you’re looking to get in a few laughs and see some mindless entertainment, Pitch Perfect 3 is for you. However, if you’re looking to have your brain massaged by Oscar-worthy narratives and storylines, maybe you should look elsewhere.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Will YOU be seeing Pitch Perfect 3 when it hits theaters on December 22? Comment below, let us know!