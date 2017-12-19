OR Teacher, 29, Arrested After Husband Reportedly Catches Her Having Sex With Student, 15

A Christian teacher was busted by her husband while reportedly having sex with a student nearly half her age! They apparently even took explicit pics together in bed!

Andrea Baber, 29, a Christian schoolteacher, has been accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her 16-year-old male students. The woman was arrested at her Cottage Grove home in Oregon on Dec. 15, just days after she and the teenager were reportedly caught in bed together by her husband on Dec. 5, according to The News-Review. Andrea was a teacher at Logos Christian Academy in Springfield where she taught Language and Literature, Writing II, and Speech Communication. She and the boy reportedly began their inappropriate relationship back in 2016, when the student was only 15.

From there, Lt. Chris Merrifield of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said that the relationship continued “on a regular basis.” Andrea even supplied the boy with marijuana and alcohol, reported The Register-Guard. Law enforcement first learned of the relationship just last week though after the boy’s father received an anonymous email asking whether he knew his teenage son was in a sexual relationship with Andrea. According to court documents, the email contained several photos of the student and teacher in bed together.

Andrea has since been charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, unlawful delivery of marijuana to a person under 18 years of age, online sexual corruption of a child, and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor. She’s currently being held on $456,250 bail at Douglas County Jail.

While the sheriff’s office referred to Andrea as a “former teacher,” she is still listed on the Logos Christian Academy website under the school’s online staff directory. “Andrea has always felt called to work with youth and is very excited that God opened the door for her to be part of the Logos team,” the site reads.

