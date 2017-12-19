Are ready to watch a group of badass women rule the world? The first ‘Ocean’s 8’ trailer has arrived! Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, and more fierce females and taking over.

Sandra Bullock is playing Debbie Ocean, the estranged sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. After being in prison, she claims she wants to live the simple life, but she’s going to do anything but that. She gathers a crew — featuring Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham-Carter — to attempt an impossible heist at New York City’s yearly Met Gala.

So what are these gals after? A gorgeous and very expensive diamond necklace that Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) will be wearing at the Met Gala. Basically, if the team gets their hands on the necklace, they’ll never have to work again. Also in the trailer, Debbie is seen sitting in front of a grave marked for Danny. Is Danny Ocean really dead? Or is there more to the story?

“Is it genetic? Are the whole family like this?” James Corden’s character asks Debbie in the final moments of the trailer about living that heist life. Debbie replies, “Literally.” And we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Ocean’s 8 is going to be filled with celeb cameos, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Zayn Malik, and more. Matt Damon, who played Linus Caldwell in the original Ocean’s trilogy, will also make an appearance. No word yet on whether or not any other cast members from the trilogy will show up in the all-female reboot. Ocean’s 8 will hit theaters on June 8, 2018.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the first trailer for Ocean’s 8? Let us know!