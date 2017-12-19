Noah Mac & Bastille Slay With Powerful Performance Of ‘World Gone Mad’

Noah Mac returned to the stage after his shocking elimination to perform with the rock band Bastille during ‘The Voice’ finale. As usual, Noah absolutely killed it!

What happens when you pair up The Voice top 8 finalist Noah Mac and Bastille? You have one epic performance. During the star-studded finale, Noah and the band sang a powerful rendition of Bastille’s “World Gone Mad.” The song will be featured on the soundtrack for the Netflix movie Bright. Noah and the lead singer, Dan Smith, created one amazing harmony with their voices. At the end of their performance, Dan was seen chatting with Noah. Noah is only 17 years old and already has so much talent. No wonder Dan looked impressed!

Noah, who was on Jennifer Hudson’s team, was back on The Voice stage after a shocking elimination the week before. He was in the running, along with Red Marlow, for the Instant Save, but he just didn’t quite make it. Noah was a top trending topic on Twitter after the episode. His fans were clearly disappointed he didn’t the finale. The kid’s got a long career ahead of him, though!

Other huge artists performed with The Voice contestants we know and love. Norah Jones returned to the stage and sang “Don’t Know Why” with Addison Agen. Bebe Rexha teamed up with Keisha Renee and Adam Cunningham to perform “Meant To Be.”

