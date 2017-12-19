‘Marvel’s Runaways’: [Spoiler] Shockingly Dies After Hurting Chase — Who Did It?

There’s been a murder! Again ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ leaves us with more questions than answers in the 7th episode. Read the recap here!

Twenty-five years ago, Chase’s parents met in a college class and talked about — what else — time travel. Victor’s happy and loving, he says when Chase (Gregg Sulkin) is born that this “is all that matters.” But something changes along the way. Fame and success make him a different person, the kind of man that beats his son. Flash forward to the present…errr the future? Victor’s about to get a message that will change his life again.

It’s Chase, from the future. He appears on the rigged TV to speak to his father. He says, “I hope you get this in time, dad. I hope it’s not too late. I’m sorry for everything. But whatever you do, dad, don’t pick up the fisticons.” The incident changes Victor’s whole personality. He tells Chase he loves him, and is going to the HS open house night for the first time ever. Speaking of open house…everyone’s parents are going. Even Nico’s, despite the fact that her dad is moving out that night.

Meanwhile, Karolina’s dad has been given the gift of healing. Or, Jonah has given him healing gloves. He’s able to bring back people from the brink of death! Jonah has big plans. As in, he wants to shut down the church. It’s unclear why, but something big is clearly about to happen. Unfortunately, Frank finds out the hard way that Jonah is probably Karolina’s father — not him. This is where things get juicy. Jonah’s not just a mysterious man back from the dead after feasting on the blood of innocent teens. It sincerely gets weirder from there. He’s the man that the church is based on. He’s a bonafide god. A god that Leslie Dean is in love with.

At the open house tensions are high. Nico’s parents don’t want to talk to each other. Nico’s dad is desperate to reunite with Chase’s mom. And Gert and Molly’s parents are trying to avoid Alex’s at all costs. With good reason. They have a solution to “dealing” with the fact that Molly saw their Pride ceremony: sending her away to live with a second cousin she’s never met. Dale and Stacy are reluctant, but on board eventually.

The implication is that Molly’s going to get out of it by using her powers, but the episode cuts off before that happens. It’s hard to think that the episode could get any crazier than this, but Runaways keeps delivering. Chase finds out that his dad’s new happy disposition was short-lived. Victor confronts him in the lab and straight-up wails on him with the fisticons. He didn’t heed his warning. He really should have, because Janet shoots him in the chest before he can kill Chase. WTF!

New episodes of Marvel’s Runaways drop Tuesdays on Hulu.

