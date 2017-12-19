Lola Consuelos: The 11 Most Adorable Photos Of Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Daughter, 16

After Kelly Ripa took her 16-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos to a red carpet on Sunday night, the internet became obsessed with the teen! Check out some of her cutest snaps!

Kelly Ripa, and Mark Consuelos‘ daughter is all grown up and the internet can’t take it! After Kelly, 46, brought her 16-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, to Sunday’s CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute red carpet, she has become an overnight celebrity. The young teen, who tends to stay out of her mother’s spotlight, stole the show at the event, in which her mother hosted with good friend, Anderson Cooper, 50. Lola stunned in a pale pink sweater dress with gold, pointed pumps. She looked mature and poised with her hair down and straight. And, while we couldn’t get enough of her rare red carpet appearance, fans couldn’t either! So, we’ve rounded up her cutest photos — Check them out in our attached gallery!

Although her parents have been immersed in show biz for years — with Kelly being an actress and a talk show host, and Mark being an actor — Lola and her brothers, Michael, 20, and Joaquin, 14, have stayed behind the scenes. Nonetheless, Kelly and Mark have always documented their sweet family on their separate Instagram accounts. And, while we may not see a lot of Lola at the moment, that might all change. The brunette may be taking up a career in film!

Lola attended the Nine Lives premiere blue carpet in Los Angeles back in 2016 with her father, Mark Consuelos, 46. At the time, Kelly told PEOPLE that Lola and her [Kelly’s] son, Michael were living with Mark in LA because they were all working there “The two teens are doing internships,” Kelly said at the time. “They’re working at film houses.”

Then again, maybe hosting is in Lola’s future. When she made a rare appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan this past November, Kelly confessed that Lola wanted to host the show one day! And, it looks like she may have a major in, aside from her mother; Lola actually refers to Ryan Seacrest, 42, as “Uncle Ry Ry.” Too cute!

Be sure to click through Lola’s best moments in our attached gallery!

HollywoodLifers, did you know Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a daughter?