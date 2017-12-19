Kylie Jenner: Why She Fears Travis Scott May Miss Birth Of Their Baby
Travis Scott has been MIA for most of GF Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s scared he might miss their baby’s birth.
For Kylie Jenner, 20, her alleged pregnancy has been a pretty lonely place with baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, on the road touring or while she sits home alone in Hidden Hills, CA. Now she’s coming to terms that her future as a mom could mirror her current situation.”Kylie is starting to realize that she might be on her own with her baby that’s on the way and that is OK with her. When she first learned she was expecting Travis’ baby she had romantic fantasies about how wonderful Travis and she would be together throughout her pregnancy and then as parents. Now that Travis is simply not around that much, her reality isn’t matching her expectations and Kylie is coping with the real possibility that she may be a single mommy…and she is anxious but okay with that,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
