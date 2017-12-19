Kim Zolciak Pulls A Mariah Carey To Majorly Shade Kenya Moore: ‘I Don’t Know Her’
Kim Zolciak just dissed Kenya Moore SO hard! The ‘RHOA’ star took a page from Mariah Carey’s book and said she doesn’t ‘know her.’ Watch the shady clip here!
Why does Kim Zolciak, 39, hate Kenya Moore, 46, so much?! Well, according to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, she can’t hate Kenya, because she doesn’t know who she is! When Kim appeared on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen, 49, said he hadn’t seen her since the heated argument between the two reality stars at NeNe Leakes‘ party. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, 50, then jumped in to ask her why she despises Kenya so much, and her response was quick, cutthroat, and taken straight out of Mariah Carey‘s shade how-to book.
“I don’t even know her!,” she responded before explaining what happened at the event. “But when I was at Shereé [Whitfield]‘s housewarming, she was like, you know, I said: ‘Don’t walk around somebody’s house in their basement. It’s not finished. You went around there. It’s not your place. The party’s on the first floor, sweetie. She’s like: ‘Why don’t you worry about your husband, and him getting a job?’ And then, she just started going nuts and l was like: ‘Whoa.'” Watch the entire clip below!
