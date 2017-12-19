Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Won’t Be Spending Christmas With Tristan: What’s The Deal?

Khloe Kardashian dished about her Christmas plans, and the big day apparently doesn’t include Tristan Thompson! Why isn’t she celebrating with her BF?

Is there trouble in paradise for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? Despite being head over heels in love, and constantly talking about it, Khloe, 33, isn’t spending Christmas Day with her guy, 26! But it’s okay, Kardashian stans. The couple, who are allegedly having a baby together, are just celebrating early in Cleveland because the Cavs will be on the road for Christmas, Khloe told her fans on her site.

She divulged her major family plans for the rest of their holiday fun on her site, as well. After celebrating with Tristan, she said she’ll “fly back to LA a few days before my family’s annual Christmas Eve party. My mom takes full control of Christmas Eve since she’s been throwing the party for so long, so I let her do her thing! On Christmas morning, the whole family is together with the little kids — usually at Kourt‘s — opening presents and chilling in our pajamas. After that, we’re all going to do our own thing the rest of the day. So after I cook breakfast for everyone, I’m doing absolutely nothing and I’m very much looking forward to that, LOL!”

That sounds like so much fun! And while it must suck for Travis to be working on Christmas, at least he’s spending some well-deserved time with his lady beforehand. But IS Khloe pregnant? On the Kardashian Christmas card, she doesn’t even have a hint of a baby bump. But she may have let a little detail slip on Instagram that indicates she is about to have a little one. In the reflection of her glasses you can see what appears to be a pregnancy pillow!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Khloe and Travis aren’t spending Christmas together?