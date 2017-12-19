Khloe Kardashian Finds A New Way To Hide Baby Bump In Christmas Card With Dream Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian used Dream Kardashian to potentially hide her baby bump in the Kardashian Christmas card. Check out the evidence here!

What’s the best way to hide a baby bump? Well, another baby is a great option. Khloe Kardashian, 33, continued to keep us guessing about her prospective pregnancy in 2017’s Kardashian Christmas card by using Dream Kardashian, 1, as a cover. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star used her own niece as a buffer between her and her potential baby bump. Location, location, location! Seriously, can she just tell us one way or another if she’s expecting or not? At this point, the suspense has gone from mysterious to excessive. Check out the greeting card below, and see for yourself.

So, is she or isn’t she pregnant? Well, there’s a lot of evidence to support both potential answers. Despite posting a few photos where she shows no signs of a baby bump, Khloe recently made headlines for dropping another clue about her pregnancy. Seen in the reflection in her sunglasses during an Instagram is what looks like a pregnancy pillow. Pillows aside, the fact that she used Dream to cover her belly is also another clue that points to her pregnancy.

We reported earlier how Khloe and Tristan Thompson, 26, are not celebrating Christmas together. But before you start worrying about the state of their relationship, especially during her potential pregnancy, know that the separation is only due to the fact that Tristan will be on the road on Christmas with the Cavs. While you continue to wonder whether or not Khloe has a baby growing in her womb right now, check out the 29 sexiest Kardashian and Jenner pics of 2017.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe purposefully used Dream to further the ongoing mystery over whether she’s pregnant or not? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.