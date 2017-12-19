Justin Bieber Returns To L.A. For Hockey Game After Romantic Getaway With Selena Gomez

It looks like Jelena’s romantic trip has come to an end! Justin Bieber was spotted riding solo to a hockey lesson in LA. See pics here!

Justin Bieber, 23, may be taking things slow after rekindling a relationship with long-time girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25. He was spotted without the “Wolves” singer at an ice hockey session in Van Nuys, Los Angeles Dec. 18. Justin seemed to be enjoying the alone time. He hit the ice rink for a lesson, where he was seen stretching and skating like a pro! Who knew he was athletic? The “What Do You Mean” singer was joined by other hockey players, making him almost unrecognizable. He was dressed in a proper hockey uniform, padding and all.

Although it seems like Justin is almost good at everything, photos show him leaving the rink looking very worn out. After his lesson, Justin rocked comfortable tan sweats and a graphic t-shirt. His hair appeared to be pretty disheveled from the helmet, and his face was glistening with sweat. It’s good to know we aren’t the only ones who get tired from a little physical activity.

For the Beliebers wondering about Selena, don’t worry. The famous couple recently took a trip to Bellevue, Washington, where they enjoyed a fun date at the Sugar Factory. Justin and Selena only had eyes for each other, as they were spotted showing a lot of PDA. Jelena may be without each other for some time due to Selena’s busy schedule. She has been casted in the upcoming animated film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. It’s clear nothing can keep them apart, so we are sure they’ll make time to see each other!

