Jonghyun’s Last Photos Before Death: Singer Seen At Store After Sending Suicidal Texts

Jonghyun was caught on CCTV before he allegedly took his own life. Check out the final pictures of him alive here.

Well, this is just chilling. On the day of his death, Jonghyun went to a convenience store on the first floor of the hotel where he was found dead right after sending his older sister allegedly suicidal messages. Well, the convenience store’s security camera managed to capture footage of the late singer. The last video and subsequent photos of Jonghyun found their way onto the program SBS News. In the video, Jonghyun can be seen wearing a black hoodie, a thick jacket and was spotted looking down at his phone. While at the store, Jonghyun bought several items. Before going to the store, Jonghyun sent his sister a message, writing, “It’s been too hard. Please send me off. Tell everyone I’ve had a hard time. This is my last goodbye.” CLICK HERE TO SEE JONGHYUN’S LAST PHOTOS OF HIM ALIVE, WHEN HE WAS SPOTTED AT A CONVENIENCE STORE ON THE DAY OF HIS DEATH.

Before allegedly taking his own life, Jonghyun allegedly wrote a suicide note in which he admitted that he felt “broken from inside.” In addition, he said that his “depression” was slowly eating him up. If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, we urge you to contact the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Amid the K-pop community’s mourning of Jonghyun’s loss, South Korean pop duo TVXQ were asked about the SHINee star’s passing and became flustered. While Yunho admitted his feelings were “flustered,” Changmin also said that he couldn’t “put it in words.” Our hearts continue to go out to Jonghyun’s family and friends during this tough time.

