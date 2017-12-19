Ivanka Trump Makes Surprise Visit To CT School: Angry Parents Pull Kids Out Of Class

Ivanka Trump’s surprise visit to a CT school ended in outrage! Angry parents, who claimed they were given little to no information about Ivanka meeting with students, pulled their kids out of class!

Ivanka Trump, 36, paid a surprise visit to Norwalk Early College Academy — which allows students to earn a high school diploma, as well as a technology-based associates degree, all in four years — on Monday, December 19. However, a visit that was meant to be educational, turned into chaos when angry parents showed up to the school. Some parents who do not agree with her father, President Donald Trump‘s policies abruptly pulled their kids from class.

The first daughter arrived to the school today, unannounced, to discuss the importance of career education; a topic she’s been advocating for at schools around the country. The visit was kept quiet due to security concerns, according to New Jersey’s News 12, which spoke with one parent who wished she was notified about the event. “This should have been brought to our attention, although I do understand security reasons,” Karey Fitzgerald, of Norwalk said. “I think we should have had the choice to send our child to school or keep them home.”

Monica Mercuri, an alumni of the academy, also expressed her disapproval of Ivanka visiting her alma mater. “Hope the diversity of our students and our large immigrant population doesn’t scare her away!” she tweeted.

Ivanka, who was joined by IBM CEO Ginni Rometty on the visit, was still able gave her input on career education while in Connecticut, despite the backlash. “To see the passion and enthusiasm for bringing real life skills into a classroom environment but then coupling it with real life experience through internship creates this really beautiful virtuous angle,” she said, according to the news station.

After her trip to the school, Ivanka later tweeted her praise for the staff and “bright, talented students,” along with photos from the visit. “Great visit to Norwalk Early College Academy today with IBM CEO Ginni Rometty,” she wrote. “PTECH schools equip high school students with skills training in # STEM & Computer Science, enabling them to thrive in our modern economy.”

