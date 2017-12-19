Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova’s Secret Twins’ Birth: How They Kept It On The DL For 9 Months

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed twins on Dec. 16, and they were only able to keep the pregnancy a secret by staying ‘very undercover,’ says a new source!

Enrique Iglesias, 42, and Anna Kournikova, 36, are now parents to a little boy and girl named Nicholas and Lucy, as TMZ first reported, and a source tells PEOPLE on Dec. 19 that the couple essentially went into hiding to keep their secret!

“I saw her cute belly,” the insider tells the outlet. “A friend told me like five months ago [that] they were pregnant but keeping it very, very undercover.” Enrique and Anna stayed “very private,” the source continues, but were “very generous with local charities.”

“They basically only hang out with family and very close friends,” the source addss. “They mostly keep to themselves.” We’ve got nothing but respect for that, and are certainly impressed that they pulled it off in this day and age! See more photos of Enrique and Anna here.

“I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt,” the retired tennis star told Women’s Health magazine back in 2011. “I love taking care of people.” Aww! “[Marriage] isn’t important to me. I’m in a happy relationship– that’s all that matters … I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely,” she added.

Before that, Enrique gushed to PEOPLE en Español in 2007: “The only thing I can say is that, in my opinion, Anna, whether we are together or not, would be an ideal mother…I think she’d be the perfect mother.”

Enrique and Anna have been together for over 10 years, and we wish them all the best!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s cool that Enrique and Anna kept this a secret for so long?