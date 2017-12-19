Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant Alleges He Tried To Rape Her Colleague In 1st TV Interview

One of Harvey Weinstein’s former assistants has made her first TV interview, publicly claiming he attempted to rape a colleague and called him a ‘repulsive monster.’

More public accusations of sexual assault are coming Harvey Weinstein‘s way, as a former assistant to the 65-year-old has accused him in a TV interview of attempting to rape a colleague during the 1998 Venice Film Festival. Zelda Perkins was in her mid-2o’s while working for the onetime super producer and gave the harrowing details to BBC‘s Newsnight show, which aired on Dec. 19 in the UK. She claims to have confronted Weinstein after she found her friend shaking and in shock and that he denied anything untoward had gone down. “He said nothing at all had happened and he swore on the life of his wife and his children, which was his best get-out-of-jail card that he used quite a lot,” Perkins said.

“We were at the Venice Film Festival and he tried to rape [my colleague]. We returned to the UK and I spoke to my only senior in the Miramax offices and she suggested I got a lawyer so we both resigned from the company, [feeling] constructively dismissed because of his behavior. The lawyers made it clear that we didn’t have many options because we hadn’t gone to the police when we were in Venice and we didn’t have any physical evidence. Ultimately, it would be two under-25 women’s word against Harvey Weinstein, Miramax and essentially the Disney company,” she said. She left Miramax later that year and signed a non-disclosure agreement that paid her $168,000 to keep quiet about the incident. She said the NDA required that Weinstein seek therapy but doesn’t know if he ever followed through.

Perkins thinks that the accusations against Weinstein stem from his obsessive quest for power and his refusal to ever take “no” for an answer. “I don’t think he’s a sex addict. He’s a power addict,” Perkins said. “Everything that drove him was about dominance with men and women. He put an enormous amount of energy into humiliating men and an enormous amount of energy into getting women to submit. That was what drove him: his overarching need for power.” See pics of Weinstein’s accusers, here. She said that her time as Weinstein’s assistant was a rollercoaster that did come with some highs. “Everyone now sees Harvey as this repulsive monster, which he was and is on one hand, but what is interesting and isn’t brought forward is that he was an extremely exciting, brilliant stimulating person to be around. He was a master manipulator and his moods changed very quickly and you never knew if you were his confidante or going to be screamed at.” Weinstein’s lawyers repeated his denial of all allegations of non-consensual sex and of threatening behavior in a statement to Newsnight regarding Perkins’ accusations.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Zelda Perkins’ interview about Harvey Weinstein?