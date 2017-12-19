20 Times Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Looked Like Twins

Kaia Gerber has been killing the modeling game — but who’s surprised considering her mom is Cindy Crawford?! The mother-daugther duo are basically twins! Don’t believe us? See every time they looked alike here!

Like mother, like daughter! Kaia Gerber, 16, is already following in the footsteps of her mom Cindy Crawford, 51. The teen is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in the modeling industry, and TBH we’re not surprised because she looks just like Cindy! The resemblance is easily recognizable anytime the two step out together, but now that Kaia’s started landing huge ad campaigns and magazine covers, we can’t help but draw comparisons between her newest jobs and her mom’s work from the ’90s.

Kaia and Cindy’s latest lookalike moment comes courtesy of the up-and-coming model’s work on Versace‘s newest ad campaign. In her photoshoot, she wore a baby blue logo tee and gold-plated accessories, but it’s her wild head of hair that has us doing a double take. Her teased mane takes up half the frame (and likely multiple bottles of hairspray), but that’s not what makes it so interesting — her locks actually appear to be a call-back to her mom. Back in 1991, Cindy was featured in Vogue baring a similar giant hairstyle to the one her daughter rocked in the 2017 campaign. See the insane likeness between the duo for yourself, below!

As Kaia’s career continues to grow, we’re sure we’ll be spotting more similarities between her and her supermodel mom, especially since there have been so many already! Click through the gallery above to get a broader sense of how similar this duo truly is, by seeing the 20 times they’ve looked pretty much identical!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite twinning moment between Cindy and Kaia? Let us know in the comments below!